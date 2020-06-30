Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 29-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 266.91p

INCLUDING current year revenue 269.79p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.61p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.49p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16