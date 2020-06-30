Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.06.2020 | 13:39
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, June 30

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

HEADLINE: Statement re Closed Period

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the annual financial report announcement.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

30 June 2020

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.