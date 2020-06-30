GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 adopts all resolutions

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 30 June 2020. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) announced today that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) has approved all resolutions on the agenda of the AGM. The adopted resolutions are listed below:

Adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2019 as drawn up by the Management Board and signed by the Managing Directors and the Supervisory Directors on 25 February 2020

Advisory vote on the approval of the remuneration report 2019

Discharge of Managing Directors for their management during the financial year 2019

Discharge of Supervisory Directors for their supervision of management during the financial year 2019

Conditional appointment of Ms. G. Loebsack as Supervisory Director

Conditional appointment of Ms. S. Francescutto as Supervisory Director

Conditional appointment of Ms. C. Giganti as Supervisory Director

Conditional appointment of Mr. E. Léonard as Supervisory Director

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2021

Authorization of Supervisory Board to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares

Authorization of Supervisory Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights

Authorization of Management Board to repurchase shares.

