GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 adopts all resolutions

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 30 June 2020. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) announced today that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) has approved all resolutions on the agenda of the AGM. The adopted resolutions are listed below:
- Adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2019 as drawn up by the Management Board and signed by the Managing Directors and the Supervisory Directors on 25 February 2020
- Advisory vote on the approval of the remuneration report 2019
- Discharge of Managing Directors for their management during the financial year 2019
- Discharge of Supervisory Directors for their supervision of management during the financial year 2019
- Conditional appointment of Ms. G. Loebsack as Supervisory Director
- Conditional appointment of Ms. S. Francescutto as Supervisory Director
- Conditional appointment of Ms. C. Giganti as Supervisory Director
- Conditional appointment of Mr. E. Léonard as Supervisory Director
- Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2021
- Authorization of Supervisory Board to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares
- Authorization of Supervisory Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights
- Authorization of Management Board to repurchase shares.
Attachment
- GrandVision Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/abc6da86-2571-4d8b-908f-289f36bdf893)
GRANDVISION-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de