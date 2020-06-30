

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $201.4 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $126.5 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $367.6 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.3% to $3.27 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $367.6 Mln. vs. $174.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $3.27 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 to $0.59



