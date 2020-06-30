One Drop Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Industry-leading Connected Glucose Meter and Smartphone Application

The integrated glucose management platform leverages AI-powered data collection and one-on-one coaching to deliver personalized feedback to people living with diabetes

SANTA CLARA, California, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American diabetes data management platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes One Drop with the 2020 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award. One Drop's complete diabetes management platform helps patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes manage their everyday blood glucose levels through a mobile application. Its integrated glucose meter and smartphone app deliver rapid results while connecting the user with a large, supportive virtual community. The company's unique approach combines personal health coaching, connected devices, and AI-powered predictive insights to encourage positive behavior change.

"The One Drop glucose meter requires just 0.5 microliters (µls) of blood for comprehensive results, setting it apart from competitors that often require as much as 10 µls. It provides blood glucose readings within five seconds and automatically transfers all readings to the One Drop app, which creates reports users can share with their healthcare providers," said Siddharth Shah, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "The app primarily drives the One Drop diabetes management system, which is available for iOS, Apple Watch, and Android, and is compatible with a range of health tracking apps, including Fitbit, Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, DexCom, and InPen. Furthermore, the app serves as a portal for reminders and support, as One Drop tracks blood sugar levels and offers feedback and suggestions based on the user's behavior."

One Drop continues to entrench itself in the market by offering hardware such as glucose meters in 38 countries, with its customer base mostly in the European Union, the United States, and Canada. It continually expands its portfolio to strengthen its commercialization through both product development and acquisitions. Through its app and device integrations, One Drop has collected over 11 billion health data points from nearly 2.5 million users since 2015. This information powers One Drop's AI-driven predictive algorithms that forecast glucose levels up to 24 hours in advance.

One Drop's clinically trained personal health coaches are an important differentiator; all are certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists and respond to clients through proven, fully integrated technology. The coaches send messages as well as educational content and infographics that recommend specific changes and are easier to digest than static numbers. The company has announced a partnership with Amazon's exclusive health brand, Choice, to deliver affordable, accessible, and comprehensive digital health management services to customers living with diabetes and hypertension nationwide. Also, One Drop was the first diabetes management platform to incorporate Alexa voice technology, which optimizes accessibility and simplifies use.

"Meeting customer needs anytime-anywhere gives the company an unbeatable customer experience advantage. Since its founding, One Drop has expanded its portfolio of data-driven tools and personalized support to cover people with type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, prediabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and any combination of these conditions," noted Shah. "One Drop also supplements its direct-to-consumer channels with end-to-end employer and payer offerings, digital-only solutions, and broader retail availability to reach even larger populations."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com

About One Drop

One Drop is a digital health company harnessing the power of behavioral science, mobile computing, and data science to transform the lives of people with diabetes and other chronic conditions worldwide. Evidence-based and clinically effective, the One Drop app brings affordable, accessible self-care to every person with a smartphone, as well as their insurers, employers, and healthcare providers. One Drop leverages proprietary machine learning, advanced AI, and personal health coaching to deliver customized programs that promote positive behavior change and drive outcomes. Users can order supplies including the One Drop glucose meter, test strips, and lancets for home delivery directly from the One Drop app or online store. One Drop's consumer services are available for purchase in One Drop's award-winning app (iOS and Android), and at https://onedrop.today, Walmart, Amazon, BestBuy, and the Apple Store. For information on helping your organization lower the cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today.

Press Contacts

Rachel Sánchez-Madhur

press@onedrop.today

Andrea Lagotte

andrea@onedrop.today