Marijuana Stock VolatilityIn a sector already renowned for its volatility, marijuana stocks didn't get a lot of favors from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic collapse.Quite the opposite: many pot companies saw their share values plummet, followed by a strong rally post-March. But one pot stock saw a lower floor and a faster recovery than almost all the others: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR). Long one of my favorite pot stocks, IIPR stock is up nearly 20% in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...