Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Introduces "Hemp & Booch" Super Premium Kombucha - Powered by Hemp You Can Feel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to announce the launch of its newest line of branded products, Hemp & Booch Super Premium hemp-infused Kombucha, a revolution in the Kombucha beverage market built on the finest ingredients available and powered by the Company's Hemp You Can Feel™ infusions.

"Hemp & Booch not only sets the standard for taste and purity, but also for the relaxing effect provided by the Company's patent pending Hemp You Can Feel™ infusions," commented Arman Tabatabaei, Cannabis Global CEO. "Our new line is based on the best all-natural ingredients available, and we believe this comes across in the taste of the products, which are now available in sample quantities."

The product line, which targets the high end of the craft inspired Kombucha market, is infused using a unique honey bee hemp extract technology. Rather than using hemp extracts produced in a laboratory, like all other manufacturers, Cannabis Global has based its 100% natural product line on extracts of hemp produced by providing hemp extracts to honey bees, which in turn naturally process the extracts into a unique and naturally water-soluble infusion technology.

Management believes the market opportunity in the Kombucha space is underappreciated, especially given the Company's built-in advantages in hemp infusion technology. According to Grand View Research, the global kombucha market is anticipated to reach USD $7.05 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period, with growth driven by rising consumer consciousness around healthy dietary inputs.

The Company will be initially introducing three Kombuchas powered by Hemp You Can Feel™ - Concord Grape & Vanilla Bean, Pineapple Mint, and Kalmbucha, a special nighttime blend based on an exotic, caffeine-free organic African tea.

The ingredient lists are as follows:

Concord Grape and Vanilla Bean - Ingredients: organic concord grape juice, organic vanilla bean, organic coconut water, organic ginger, honey from organic farms, hemp extracts processed from Apis Mellifera (Honey Bees), and trace amounts of organic inulin from vegetables, organic locust bean gum.

- Ingredients: organic concord grape juice, organic vanilla bean, organic coconut water, organic ginger, honey from organic farms, hemp extracts processed from Apis Mellifera (Honey Bees), and trace amounts of organic inulin from vegetables, organic locust bean gum. Pineapple Mint - Ingredients: organic coconut water, organic tea, organic pineapple juice, organic mint, honey from organic farms, hemp extracts processed from Apis Mellifera (Honey Bees), and trace amounts of organic inulin from vegetables, organic locust bean gum.

- Ingredients: organic coconut water, organic tea, organic pineapple juice, organic mint, honey from organic farms, hemp extracts processed from Apis Mellifera (Honey Bees), and trace amounts of organic inulin from vegetables, organic locust bean gum. Kalmbucha - Ingredients: organic coconut water, organic caffeine-free African tea, organic tart cherry juice, organic lavender, honey from organic farms, hemp extracts processed from Apis Mellifera (Honey Bees), and trace amounts of organic inulin from vegetables, organic locust bean gum.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We have gone all out relative to the ingredients and manufacturing processes utilized to produce this super-premium line. It is an authentic 'raw food' product, keeping true to the healthful philosophy behind Kombucha products. We believe we are the only manufacturer able to complete the entire manufacturing process for a hemp-infused Kombucha product at room temperature allowing for full enzyme and amino acid retention. After all, consumers drink Kombucha for its health benefits, and our customers deserve the best in terms of both ingredients and production process."

Hemp & Booch is already available in sample quantities by request and will be available in commercial quantities through online distribution by the end of next month.

About Provisional Patent Filings

Under United States patent law, a provisional application is a legal document filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, that establishes an early filing date, but does not mature into an issued patent unless the applicant files a regular non-provisional patent application within one year.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol MCTC. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei,

IR@cannabisglobalinc.co

Public Relations:

Tiger Global Management

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595620/Cannabis-Global-Introduces-Hemp-Booch-Super-Premium-Kombucha--Powered-by-Hemp-You-Can-FeelTM