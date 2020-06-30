Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Reports Substantial Growth in Oklahoma

Booked Sales in Oklahoma Increases 43% Quarter Over Quarter

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today its booked sales in Oklahoma has seen a 43% increase for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 compared to the previous quarter.

"We're extremely pleased with the success in Oklahoma and we will continue to focus our marketing and sales efforts toward our texting, loyalty, and online ordering platforms," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "This progress provides huge momentum and sets a solid foundation for the remainder of 2020."

As Oklahoma medical marijuana sales skyrocket, the Company continues to diversify its revenue streams through the advancement of its technology solutions and through executing its emerging market strategies.

"The development of our technologies along with increased texting and loyalty sales account for our quarter over quarter success," stated Rossner. "With over 2000 dispensary licenses in the state of Oklahoma, it is important we establish market share and offer the highest-quality technology solutions in the industry."

Leafbuyer realizes revenue from the sales of its texting and loyalty application, online ordering platform, and access to millions of cannabis consumers through the Leafbuyer.com website and its network partners.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com

