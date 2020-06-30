CES Innovation Awards Winner NextMind Opens Public Preorders for Wearable Brain-Sensing DevKit

NextMind, a fast-growing neurotechnology startup and CES 2020 Best of Innovation Award winner, today announced it has opened public pre-orders for its much-anticipated Development Kit. The company has already begun shipping early-access kits to select partners. NextMind allows users to let their brain take control of their digital world. As the world's first brain-sensing wearable that delivers real-time device control using just a person's thoughts, this groundbreaking technology translates brain signals instantly from the user's visual cortex into digital commands for any device in real time. Preorders can be placed for $399 at next-mind.com/preorder.

"This is an exciting milestone for NextMind and our investors, as we are opening up orders for the thousands of developers who have been on our waitlist since we first demonstrated our incredible new brain-sensing wearable at CES," said Sid Kouider, founder and CEO of NextMind. "We're especially passionate about getting NextMind's DevKit out to as many developers as possible working in game development and AR/VR applications because we know this technology will be such a literal game changer for the industry due to the fully immersive experiences it enables. Our team is excited to work with the developer community to discover all the ways they can use NextMind to switch on people's minds, enable telekinetic-type powers and create mind-blowing apps."

NextMind's device is a small, lightweight wearable that captures electrical brain signals from the user's visual cortex to create a deeper, more immersive experience between human and computer. By using machine learning algorithms, NextMind translates that output into direct digital commands for devices in real time, all while hands free. The small, round device fits into the back of a cap or headband and rests gently on the user's head, or it can be used via AR/VR headset or any device within the Internet of Things.

With founder and former CEO of Unity Technologies, David Helgason, being an early investor, NextMind's DevKit is naturally supporting a variety of Unity SDK elements and is compatible with a wide range of digital platforms, including Microsoft Windows 10, Apple's macOS, Oculus, HTC Vive and HoloLens.

Check out the NextMind AR/VR game demonstration on YouTube and watch its amazingly cool interactive features and immersive capabilities at https://bit.ly/2NzSWta.

The NextMind DevKit will include:

NextMind Sensor: Brain-sensing wearable provided with a headband and UBC-C cable.

NextMind Engine: Real-time machine learning algorithms transforming neural signals into command.

NextMind SDK: Ready-to-use Unity resources such as tutorials, brain game use cases, demonstrations and code building blocks.

In January, NextMind captured the imagination of the tech community in the U.S. and around the world as a top newsmaker at CES 2020, winning two CES innovation awards, including the prestigious Best of Innovation in Augmented and Virtual Reality and Honoree in Wearable Technologies. Thousands of event attendees personally experienced the way NextMind allows users to unlock the sixth sense of direct-brain commands. The remarkable NextMind brain-sensing wearable was featured in ABC News, CNBC, VentureBeat, WIRED and hundreds of other news outlets.

About NextMind

NextMind let's your brain take control. A fast-growing tech startup, NextMind has developed a first-of-its-kind, brain-sensing wearable that delivers real-time device control using just a person's thoughts. NextMind's groundbreaking technology, based on proven scientific research conducted over the past 20 years, translates brain signals from the visual cortex into digital commands in real time, enabling easier interaction and control of computers, AR/VR headsets or any device. For more information, visit next-mind.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

