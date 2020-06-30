EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 JUNE 2020 SHARES MARKET CAP SEGMENT FOR METSO OUTOTEC OYJ Metso Outotec Oyj (MOCORP) will be moved to the Large Cap segment on Nasdaq Helsinki, as per July 1, 2020 presuming that the combination of the Metso Corporation's Minerals business with Outotec Oyj through a partial demerger of Metso Corporation is recorded into the Trade Register on June 30, 2020. Outotec Oyj is currently on Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Helsinki. Segment revisions are usually conducted yearly, but due to the combination of the Metso Corporation's Minerals business with Outotec Oyj, the market cap of the combined Metso Outotec Oyj has increased substantially. Therefore this revision is performed now. Identifiers of Outotec Oyj's share as of 1 July 2020*: Company's name: Metso Outotec Oyj Trading code: MOCORP Segment: Large Cap ISIN code: FI0009014575 Orderbook id: 36695 *) The change of company's name from Outotec Oyj to Metso Outotec Oyj and the change of trading code from OTE1V to MOCORP will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as of 1 July 2020. About the segments: The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. The segment Mid Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro, and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro. According to the market cap classification rules for the Nasdaq Nordic exchanges, the company will be transferred to another market capitalization segment between the review periods if the market value of the company changes substantially due to an increase or decrease of its market capitalization and it is likely that the change in the market value is not of temporary nature. Such transfer will be valid from the date of registration of the change. For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services, telephone +358 9 6166 7287 or Market Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services Market Research