

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales grew for the first time in three months in May as measures to contain the spread of coronavirus were relaxed, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 6.6 percent year-on-year in May, after an 18.8 percent fall in April.



Sales of food, drink and tobacco gained 20.1 percent yearly in May, while sales of non-food sector fell 1.7 percent.



Other household equipment in the specialized stores grew 18.4 percent. Meanwhile, sales of other goods fell 20.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales increased 30.7 percent in May, after a 13.7 percent fall in the prior month.



In nominal terms, retail sales advanced 5.6 percent annually in May and grew 30.2 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

