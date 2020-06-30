

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices rose in June, led by higher prices for fresh food, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.16 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.7 percent fall in May.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.27 percent in June, after a 0.44 percent decrease in the prior month.



Prices for fresh food surged 5.22 percent year-on-year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.92 percent in June, after a 0.45 percent decrease in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.3 percent annually in June, after a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

