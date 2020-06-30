Risk Focus Achieves AWS Financial Services Competency Status

Designation recognizes firm's deep capital markets and technology expertise

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Consulting firm Risk Focus has received the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency designation.

The AWS Financial Services Competency differentiates Risk Focus as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in delivering solutions with AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must undergo a rigorous assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their cloud implementations. The AWS Financial Services Competency recognizes Risk Focus for its expertise in helping organizations with Custom Application Development, Regulatory Reporting & Compliance, DevOps & Cloud, and IT Strategy.

"Risk Focus is proud to be part of the elite group of consulting firms that have achieved the AWS Financial Services Competency," said Founder and CEO Vassil Avramov. "This designation, along with our AWS DevOps Competency, recognizes our singular place at the intersection of business domain expertise, technology excellence, and delivery methodology. The very same strengths also make Risk Focus the delivery partner of choice for Financial Services clients."

Risk Focus takes an outcome-based approach to working with clients. The firm delivers innovative, insightful solutions that addresses specific needs and creates measurable business impacts. Its nimble process includes shorter implementation cycles that allow for feedback, adaptability, and quick delivery of results. As an APN Partner that has achieved AWS Financial Services Competency status, Risk Focus now receives recognition for its track record of implementing cloud-enablement services that help clients accelerate innovation while becoming more agile, strategic, and customer-focused.

Instinet has a long history of innovation and are always looking to adapt new technologies. We connected with Risk Focus to help accelerate our efforts to migrate our platforms to AWS and adopt a more nimble DevOpsfirst approach. They have been able to leverage their unique technology expertise and understanding of financial services to help us transform our tech operational processes for sustainable future growth," Minor Huffman, CTO, Instinet.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for banking and payments, capital markets and insurance organizations, from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Risk Focus Founded in 2004, Risk Focus is a consulting firm that solves capital markets business problems with technology and insight. Our services include Custom Application Development, Regulatory Reporting & Compliance, DevOps & Cloud and IT Strategy. Our teams focus on client needs and the delivery of innovative solutions by leveraging our depth of experience, wealth of talent, and disciplined process. We are an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and we have achieved AWS DevOps Competency and AWS Financial Services Competency status. Clients count on us to provide outcomes that advances their objectives on time and on budget. For details, visit www.riskfocus.com

Lloyd Altman I (917) 514-1655 I lloyd.altman@riskfocus.com

SOURCE: Risk Focus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595400/Risk-Focus-Achieves-AWS-Financial-Services-Competency-Status