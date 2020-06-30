

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated in June after easing in the previous month, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.9 percent increase in May. Economists had forecast a 2.8 percent rise. In April, inflation was 3.4 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.8 percent annually in June and those of electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 5.1 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 19.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de