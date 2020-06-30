

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices continued to decline in May, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 2.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.4 percent fall in April.



The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a fall in energy prices and intermediate goods by 10.3 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 0.9 percent in May and those for consumer goods increased 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in May, following a 0.8 percent decrease in the preceding month.



