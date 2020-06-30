GaN Systems Shows Why GaN is a Game Changer at PCIM 2020

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, announced today its participation at "PCIM Europe Digital Days," taking place July 7-8, 2020. CEO Jim Witham will participate in two panel sessions, "GaN Devices - The Game-Changers" and "Power GaN: Past-Present-Future," illustrating how GaN power semiconductors are becoming the fundamental building block in power electronics. Furthermore, technical experts from the company will present papers that are top-of-mind in GaN at the event. Additionally, the company will be showcasing its latest solutions, design tools, and feature exceptional products by companies that have gained advantage with GaN Systems in the consumer, industrial, automotive, and data center industries at its Virtual Experience site.

"While it will be a different PCIM Europe this year, the global power electronics community will once again converge to exchange knowledge and ideas on trends and technologies shaping our industry," says Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "We look forward to participating in the discussions and highlight how GaN is establishing itself as a preferred solution."

PRESENTATIONS

Date Time Speaker(s) Topic Tuesday, July 7, 2020 12:00 - 12:45 PM CEST Jim Witham Power GaN: Past - Present - Future Tuesday, July 7, 2020 2:00 - 2:10 PM CEST Jimmy Liu High Frequency Investigation of Wide Bandgap-Based PFC and LLC Converters in PSU Wednesday, July 8, 2020 12:45 - 1:30 PM CEST Jim Witham GaN-Devices - The Game Changers Wednesday, July 8, 2020 2:05 - 2:15 PM CEST Roy Hou The Effect of Dynamic On-State Resistance to System Losses in GaN-Based Hard-Switching Half-Bridge Applications

VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE HIGHLIGHTS

"GaN is becoming the preferred solution to a broad array of applications"

NEW SOLUTIONS

650V/60A Gen2 automotive transistors which meet enhanced AEC-Q101 performance requirements and have lifetime results of FIT<<1

650V/150A Full-Bridge Module & Driver; 650V/150A Half-Bridge IPM; and 650V/300A 3phase Module & Driver

100V integrated DrGaN device and 650V integrated Half-Bridge DrGaN power stage

NEW DESIGN TOOLS

100V DrGaN module that features the highest power density and efficiency for board and brick power delivery

65W QR charger reference design that is easy to implement and meets size (18.5W/in 3 cased), thermals, EMI, cost, and efficiency requirements

Class-D amplifier evaluation kit that includes a 2 channel, 200W per channel (8 ohm) Class-D audio amplifier and companion 400W, continuous power audio-grade SMPS

APPLICATIONS

Consumer : Includes the industry's smallest 65W mobile device charger

Industrial: High efficiency motor drive and power supplies from industry leaders

Automotive: Leading EV powertrain performance with GaN including the All GaN Vehicle and the latest EV power electric designs from Canoo's onboard charger and BrightLoop's DC-DC converter. Most recently, BrightLoop was chosen as the sole supplier of DCDC converters for ETCR (Electric Touring Car Racing).

Data Center and 5G: Delivering 5G mmWave data indoors has been unsolved, until now. This GaN-based, high power, through-wall wireless power solution solves this 5G challenge.

For more information, please visit GaN Systems' Virtual Experience or schedule an appointment with GaN Systems.

