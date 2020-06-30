Anzeige
GaN Systems Shows Why GaN is a Game Changer at PCIM 2020

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, announced today its participation at "PCIM Europe Digital Days," taking place July 7-8, 2020. CEO Jim Witham will participate in two panel sessions, "GaN Devices - The Game-Changers" and "Power GaN: Past-Present-Future," illustrating how GaN power semiconductors are becoming the fundamental building block in power electronics. Furthermore, technical experts from the company will present papers that are top-of-mind in GaN at the event. Additionally, the company will be showcasing its latest solutions, design tools, and feature exceptional products by companies that have gained advantage with GaN Systems in the consumer, industrial, automotive, and data center industries at its Virtual Experience site.

"While it will be a different PCIM Europe this year, the global power electronics community will once again converge to exchange knowledge and ideas on trends and technologies shaping our industry," says Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "We look forward to participating in the discussions and highlight how GaN is establishing itself as a preferred solution."

PRESENTATIONS

Date

Time

Speaker(s)

Topic

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

12:00 - 12:45 PM CEST

Jim Witham

Power GaN: Past - Present - Future

Tuesday,

July 7, 2020

2:00 - 2:10 PM CEST

Jimmy Liu

High Frequency Investigation of Wide Bandgap-Based PFC and LLC Converters in PSU

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

12:45 - 1:30 PM CEST

Jim Witham

GaN-Devices - The Game Changers

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

2:05 - 2:15 PM

CEST

Roy Hou

The Effect of Dynamic On-State Resistance to System Losses in GaN-Based Hard-Switching Half-Bridge Applications

VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE HIGHLIGHTS

"GaN is becoming the preferred solution to a broad array of applications"

NEW SOLUTIONS

  • 650V/60A Gen2 automotive transistors which meet enhanced AEC-Q101 performance requirements and have lifetime results of FIT<<1

  • 650V/150A Full-Bridge Module & Driver; 650V/150A Half-Bridge IPM; and 650V/300A 3phase Module & Driver

  • 100V integrated DrGaN device and 650V integrated Half-Bridge DrGaN power stage

NEW DESIGN TOOLS

  • 100V DrGaN module that features the highest power density and efficiency for board and brick power delivery

  • 65W QR charger reference design that is easy to implement and meets size (18.5W/in3 cased), thermals, EMI, cost, and efficiency requirements

  • Class-D amplifier evaluation kit that includes a 2 channel, 200W per channel (8 ohm) Class-D audio amplifier and companion 400W, continuous power audio-grade SMPS

APPLICATIONS

  • Consumer: Includes the industry's smallest 65W mobile device charger

  • Industrial: High efficiency motor drive and power supplies from industry leaders

  • Automotive: Leading EV powertrain performance with GaN including the All GaN Vehicle and the latest EV power electric designs from Canoo's onboard charger and BrightLoop's DC-DC converter. Most recently, BrightLoop was chosen as the sole supplier of DCDC converters for ETCR (Electric Touring Car Racing).

  • Data Center and 5G: Delivering 5G mmWave data indoors has been unsolved, until now. This GaN-based, high power, through-wall wireless power solution solves this 5G challenge.

For more information, please visit GaN Systems' Virtual Experience or schedule an appointment with GaN Systems.

###

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including consumer electronics, data center servers, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive drivetrain. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

Media Inquiries:

Mary Placido
Trier and Company for GaN Systems
mary@triercompany.com
+1 (415) 218-3627

SOURCE: GaN Systems



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595692/GaN-Systems-Shows-Why-GaN-is-a-Game-Changer-at-PCIM-2020

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
