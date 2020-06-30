Aqua Lung, the celebrated pioneer, designer, manufacturer and distributor of dive and watersports equipment for 75 years, announced it has appointed Andrew Gritzbaugh as General Manager, North America.

Serving in a key role as part of the Group Executive Committee, Gritzbaugh is responsible for developing and implementing strategic direction in sales, product and marketing across wholesale and direct channels while managing and leading all North American operational activities in coordination with global strategy for Aqua Lung's family of brands. Located in the Vista, Calif. office, Gritzbaugh reports directly to Aqua Lung CEO Matthieu Bazil, who is based in Nice, France.

Gritzbaugh's appointment reflects an important milestone for the group and paves the way for continued, focused investment in the North American market.

"The Aqua Lung story is full of discovery and innovation, which are defining characteristics of the group's enthusiast-driven brands," said Gritzbaugh. "I'm very excited to join the team, build upon our strong partnerships and create sustainable growth in the modern marketplace."

Previously, Gritzbaugh served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Gerber, a leading supplier of activity-specific knives, multi-tools and problem-serving gear. In this role, Gritzbaugh led all aspects of the company's global business including brand strategy and product development.

An avid outdoorsman and U.S. military veteran, Gritzbaugh has nearly 20 years of leadership experience and almost a decade shaping business and brand strategy.

About Aqua Lung

Aqua Lung pioneered the creation of modern diving equipment in 1943 when Captain Jacques-Yves Cousteau teamed with Emile Gagnan to develop the first "aqua-lung" that made underwater exploration possible. Today, the brand continues to be the leading global designer and manufacturer of dive and water sports gear. With a deep commitment to quality, research and testing, Aqua Lung has revolutionized the scuba diving experience by setting industry standards for scuba equipment in technology, comfort, safety and design. The company's rich history as an expert in the dive and water sports industry has led to the demand of Aqua Lung equipment for recreational, swim, technical and military applications in more than 100 countries around the world, under the brand names Aqua Lung, Phelps Brand, Aqua Sphere, Apeks, O.ME.R, U.S. Divers, and Stohlquist. For more information, visit www.AquaLung.com, http://www.Facebook.com/AquaLungDivers

