New capabilities will further streamline video conference experiences between Lifesize meeting room systems and third-party video conferencing services

Lifesize, a global innovator of immersive enterprise communication solutions, today announced expanded connectivity with Microsoft Teams video meetings and other third-party video conferencing services for its 4K family of Lifesize Icon meeting room systems. The enhanced support will allow customers to more easily and flexibly switch between a variety of cloud video conferencing services using their existing Lifesize meeting room devices, removing barriers to leveraging in-room investments to join internal and external meetings, regardless of platform.

Through a forthcoming cloud-delivered software update, users will be able to connect their laptop to supported Lifesize Icon meeting room systems, leveraging the superior 4K video and audio quality of the room system to join Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, BlueJeans and Zoom meetings through a native experience. The new solution harnesses the flexibility of BYOD, bypasses the quality limitations of built-in webcams and audio on desktop and mobile devices, and complements Lifesize's longstanding SIP and H.323-based interoperability for joining meetings on third-party platforms.

IT and AV managers will appreciate the simpler path to enabling organization-wide, BYOD-powered interoperability of video conferencing hardware and software, less technical complexity in meeting rooms and greater return on their enterprise-grade meeting room system investments.

"Uninhibited interoperability and customers' prerogative to use their best-in-class Lifesize meeting room hardware with any video conferencing service they choose have never been more important than now, as organizations empower their workforces to effectively collaborate over video from anywhere," said Bobby Beckmann, chief technology officer of Lifesize. "As these organizations make their gradual post-pandemic return to the office, combining Lifesize Icon systems with Microsoft Teams and other cloud video services brings together a leading meeting room solution with broadly adopted collaboration platforms, letting customers effortlessly join many more video meetings from their preferred devices."

Delivering enhanced support for Microsoft Teams meetings in Lifesize-equipped rooms builds on existing Lifesize cloud video conferencing service integrations with both Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook that allow for scheduling or initiating Lifesize video calls directly from the Teams and Outlook apps.

To learn more, visit: https://www.lifesize.com/en/integrations/microsoft.

About Lifesize

Lifesize delivers immersive communication experiences for the global enterprise. Our complementary suite of award-winning cloud video conferencing and cloud contact center solutions empowers organizations to elevate workplace collaboration, boost employee productivity and improve customer experiences from anywhere and from any device. To learn more about our analyst-recognized solutions and see why tens of thousands of leading organizations like Yelp, RBC, Yale University, Pearson, Salvation Army, Shell Energy and NASA rely on Lifesize for mission-critical business communications, visit www.lifesize.com or www.serenova.com.

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

