IMG Begins Fourth Annual 'Leave Your Mark' Global Outreach Essay Contest

INDIANAPOLIS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG) is excited to announce the start of their fourth annual Leave Your Mark essay contest. Initially started in 2017, the Leave Your Mark contest was created to support and invest in causes addressed by mission and social good organizations around the world. The contest begins on June 30, 2020 and the entry period closes on August 31, 2020.

After the organizations' essays are judged and scored, IMG awards the two winning organizations with $5,000 to invest towards their global outreach programs. Previous winning organizations include Friends with Borders, New Life Children's Home, Canopy Life, Concern America, Destiny Rescue, and Mission Housing Ministries. Last year's contest received over 100 entries.

To enter IMG's Leave Your Mark contest, organizations are asked to submit a 500-word essay that answers the question: How is your organization working to overcome the current obstacles impacting the world? If your organization were to win, how would $5,000 support your continued global outreach efforts?

"IMG has built many strong, on-going relationships with mission and social good organizations over the past 25 years," said Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Winkle. "As we continue to build upon existing relationships and create new ones, it's important that we host the 'Leave Your Mark' contest to recognize and support the organizations that are making a positive difference in the world."

In addition to hosting the Leave Your Mark essay contest every year, IMG has expanded their charitable footprint through their partnership with School the World. School the World is a non-profit organization committed to solving extreme poverty through the power of education by building schools in third world countries.

In each of the past two years, IMG employees have raised over $5,000 to participate in School the World corporate trips. The teams traveled to Guatemala to participate in week-long programs of building schools for communities in need.

"Through the Leave Your Mark contest and our employees' volunteer efforts, IMG is proud to make our own global impact while continuing to serve mission and social good organizations with market-leading insurance benefits and assistance services," said Winkle.

Visit https://www.imglobal.com/leave-your-mark to enter this year's Leave Your Mark contest and to view the contest terms and conditions. The deadline for all submissions is August 31st, 2020 and the winners will be announced October 15th, 2020.

