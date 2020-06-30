Longi has also joined the 500 W-plus module club with its new Hi-Mo5 product, while Sunport has announced a plan to adopt wrap-through technology.Tongwei has frozen prices for next month at RMB0.50 (US$0.07)/W for multicrystalline devices, RMB0.78 for mono PERC cells for use in a 156.75mm format, and RMB0.8/W for 158.75mm and 166mm products. State Power Investment Corp., one of the largest state-owned energy investment groups in China, is trying to procure 3,485 MW of solar module capacity through 12 bids. One bid will be devoted to n-type panels, while seven will focus on bifacial products. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...