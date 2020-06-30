ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Applauds California Air Resources Board's Bold Step to Reduce Truck Pollution

ADOMANI all-electric EV trucks, vans available for delivery now; can help communities hardest hit by air pollution

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, applauds the California Air Resources Board's first-in-the-world rule requiring truck manufacturers to transition from diesel trucks and cargo vans to electric zero-emission vehicles beginning in 2024.

The rule, which was passed by the Board on June 25, sets into motion a clean-vehicle standard that ADOMAN believes will not only help California maintain its global leadership in supporting clean transportation technologies, but further grow the demand for all-electric commercial vehicles like those sold by ADOMANI and other suppliers.

"This is tremendous news for our environment, our working families and our economy," said Jim Reynolds, ADOMAN CEO. "As leaders in this industry, ADOMANI is fully supportive of CARB's goals and we look forward to helping achieve the rule's objectives by getting more of our technologically advanced, zero-emission EV trucks and vans to government and commercial customers who are ready to go electric."

Reynolds explained there are many financial incentives available to help fleets make the transition to electric. "We have immediate inventory available. Fleets across the state can test drive our terrific vehicles today and work directly with our customer service specialists to find ways to take advantage of those incentives. Plus, our vans and trucks save customers huge dollars on fuel and maintenance.

Reynolds' comments follow ADOMANI's entry into the Portland, Oregon market. The company recently helped a nonprofit organization obtain one of the company's all-electric cargo vans.

"California is an innovation juggernaut that is going electric. We are showing the world that we can move goods, grow our economy and finally dump dirty diesel," said Jared Blumenfeld, California's Secretary for Environmental Protection.

Many California neighborhoods, low-income and vulnerable communities, live, work, play and attend schools adjacent to the ports, railyards, distribution centers, and freight corridors and experience the heaviest truck traffic. The CARB rule stipulates that by 2045, every new truck or cargo van sold in California will be zero-emission. The new rule directly addresses disproportionate risks and health and pollution burdens affecting these communities and puts California on the path for an all zero-emission short-haul drayage fleet in ports and railyards by 2035, and zero-emission "last-mile" delivery trucks and vans by 2040.

"For decades, while the automobile has grown cleaner and more efficient, the other half of our transportation system has barely moved the needle on clean air," said CARB Chair Mary D. Nichols. "Diesel vehicles are the workhorses of the economy, and we need them to be part of the solution to persistent pockets of dirty air in some of our most disadvantaged communities. Now is the time - the technology is here and so is the need for investment."

CARB says that trucks and cargo vans are the largest single source of air pollution from vehicles, responsible for 70 percent of the smog-causing pollution and 80 percent of carcinogenic diesel soot even though they number only 2 million among the 30 million registered vehicles in the state.

Also according to CARB, the rule drives technology and investment, phasing in available heavy-duty zero-emission technology starting in 2024 with full transformation over the next two decades. The agency says this sends a clear signal to manufacturers, fleet owners and utilities that the time to invest in zero-emission trucks is now.

"We're here to help - and we're one of the few in the United States who can actually deliver right now," added Reynolds.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI's zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

