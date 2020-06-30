Fortified Health Security Announces New Addition to Executive Leadership Team

Industry veteran Dave Glenn joins the healthcare cybersecurity leader as chief revenue officer

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Fortified Health Security , the recognized leader in cybersecurity for healthcare, today announced the appointment of Dave Glenn as Chief Revenue Officer. A seasoned leader with over 30 years of combined experience in information technology, cybersecurity, enterprise sales and business development execution and leadership, Glenn joins Fortified Health Security's executive leadership team in this newly created role as the company continues its growth within the healthcare sector.

"We are excited to have Dave, with his extensive experience, join the Fortified leadership team," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "His thorough understanding of cybersecurity and information technology, along with his proven track record of high performance and growth while leading sales, marketing and professional services teams across multiple sectors, including healthcare, makes him an unmatchable asset. I am personally looking forward to working alongside Dave as we grow our footprint within the healthcare arena."

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Glenn will lead the execution of the revenue strategy and growth plan. His focus will be on building and managing Fortified's business development, marketing, channel, sales and presales engineering teams.

"Assessing cybersecurity risks and implementing safeguards are keys to strengthening an organization's overall security posture, and Fortified is rapidly becoming known as the leader in healthcare cybersecurity," said Glenn. "I'm thrilled to work with our partners along with the Fortified's operations and business development teams to ensure protecting patient data continues to be paramount to our mission."

Prior to joining Fortified Health Security, Glenn served as the chief business development officer for CBI, a leading cybersecurity advisory services firm to many top tier enterprise organizations, where he held various strategy and management roles, and sat on the executive leadership team. Glenn spent his early years as a field engineer, consultant, corporate and collegiate technical instructor and also managed a market for a technical training company prior to entering the information security industry. For the last 20 years, Glenn has focused on helping organizations in healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, and finance secure and protect their data both as a leader and practitioner.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified Health Security is healthcare's recognized leader in cybersecurity - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the Fortified healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Fortified's high-touch engagements and customized recommendations provide ROI and result in actionable information to reduce the risk of cyber events. The company is 100% committed to creating a stronger healthcare landscape that benefits more clients, protects more patient data, and reduces more risk.

