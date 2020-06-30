The World's First Fully Tokenized Venture Capital Fund Will Scale with Strategic Partners

SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) fund in the digital securities ecosystem which has revolutionized the VC asset class with a liquid tokenized fund, announced today its partnership with Swiss private equity firm VIVA Investment Partners AG (VIP). VIP was co-founded by fund entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, Dr. Julie Meyer and Dr. René Eichenberger who joins the Board of SPiCE VC. VIP has acquired an equity position in the management company and the fund of SPiCE.

"We have been scanning the market, looking for an investment team that will build the digital securities ecosystem by backing the best entrepreneurs as well as teaming up with value-add strategic partners," said Dr. René Eichenberger, one of the leading fund entrepreneurs. "We are impressed with the work that Tal Elyashiv, SPiCE VC and his co-founder Carlos Domingo have done. Their vision and execution have been outstanding; we look forward to working with them closely to move the digital security opportunity forward."

VIVA Investment Partners, which offers alternative fund managers the necessary resources to scale their funds, combined with SPiCE VC's outstanding performance from their first close in 2018 will enable SPiCE to scale and its portfolio companies to access global partnerships.

"We are delighted to bring VIVA Investment Partners into our partnership. The long-term global potential for security tokens is in the hundreds of trillions of dollars. With over two decades history of identifying emerging market opportunities and capitalizing on them for investors, Rene is an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Tal Elyashiv, co-founder managing partner of SPiCE VC. "Together with VIVA Investment Partners, SPiCE VC will further strengthen its leadership position in this rapidly growing market."

"When I met Tal in 2017, I knew this talented entrepreneur was going to build a category-defining firm," said Dr. Julie Meyer, CEO of VIVA Investment Partners. "When a new ecosystem is emerging, there are always winners and losers. SPiCE VC is among the leading firms as the digital security ecosystem continues to grow."

SPiCE provides its investors wide exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem. As one of the pioneers of the industry, SPiCE has also played a significant role in the creation of the legal and regulatory framework that is used today. Since the fund's first closing in 2018, SPiCE has achieved value appreciation of 65 percent, focusing on portfolio companies aiming to change the digital tokenization landscape.

VIVA Investment Partners AG seeks to acquire minority equity stakes in and provide financing to emerging alternative asset managers. Central to VIP's success is its business services platform that provides strategic support to its funds in various areas, including capital strategy, deal flow, and developing the portfolio's connectivity and performance. To learn more about VIVA Investment Partners, visit www.vivapartners.net.

SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital fund providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain/tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. The fund focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE's management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPiCE VC visit www.spicevc.com or email Tal Elyashiv, Founder and Managing Partner, at tal@spicevc.com.

VIVA Investment Partners AG was founded by successful entrepreneurs and venture capital investors to acquire equity stakes in and provide financing to established alternative asset managers (fund investments) and emerging growth companies (direct investments). With over two decades of experience transacting with institutional financial firms in the United States, Switzerland, Europe and Australia, the firm has completed over 100 equity transactions and collectively managed over $10 billion in aggregate capital commitments. Central to VIP's success is its Business Services Platform TenX, which includes Follow the Entrepreneur (FTE) and EntrepreneurCountry Global (ECG). The TenX team provides strategic support to partners seeking to significantly scale their existing business (TenX). To learn more about VIP, email Julie Meyer, CEO, at jmm@vivacapital.co.

