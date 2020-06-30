Quantzig is one of the world's foremost providers of advanced data analytics solutions with business units spread globally. Our advanced analytics solutions and domain expertise empower us to look for insights in complex, unstructured data sets from disparate sources. With the new digital economy creating significant disruptions and new opportunities, our global team of over 550+ analytics experts work with leading companies to help master digital transformation, drawing on our deep domain expertise and understanding of factors impacting business growth. Our insights have helped leading Fortune 500 companies achieve better success rates by adopting the right technology and digital solutions to drive innovation and competitiveness. Request a FREE one-on-one platform demo to learn how our solutions can be tailored to your specific business requirements.

Engagement Overview:

Pharmaceutical industry players can drastically improve their understanding of what drives their customers' buying decisions by leveraging advanced analytics for demand forecasting, combined with a robust pricing strategy, a method used by most of the businesses to aptly price their products/services taking into account expenses such as manufacturing, packaging and shipping, marketing, and adding a profit margin to it. An API manufacturer collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in pharmaceutical pricing to redefine their pricing strategy in the USA.

The Problem:

The client is an European API manufacturing company based out of Germany, well-known for manufacturing biologically active pharmaceutical drugs. This API manufacturer was looking forward to launching a new line of products in the USA. The client was facing difficulties in devising a pharmaceutical pricing strategy. The client wanted to accomplish the following goals

Devise a value-based penetration pharmaceutical pricing strategy for launching their product line in the US Derive a drug price benchmarking model for the US market Analyze the competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry

Value Delivered:

The experts at Quantzig conducted a holistic research to understand the client's competition and their pricing strategy (drug price benchmarking), while taking into account the hidden factors that could impact the product's price. Quantzig's pricing analytics solutions curated for the pharmaceutical industry enabled this API manufacturer to

Save US $12,00,000 by implementing advanced drug price benchmarking

Drive sales and obtain a higher return on investment

Improve drug pricing transparency

Redefine their pricing strategy across the globe

"A pharmaceutical pricing strategy revolves around a solid understanding of the complete decision-making process. Armed with data-driven insights, our pharmaceutical clients execute value-driven drug price benchmarking to optimize profits," says a pricing analytics expert from Quantzig.

