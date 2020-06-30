Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2020) - Orford Mining Corporation's (TSXV: ORM) President & CEO, David W. Christie, P.Geo., is interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media.

Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 80,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 kilometers. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 kilometer mineralized trend.

Orford Mining has staked two claim blocks along the prolific gold mineralized Casa Berardi /Joutel Structures, in the Abitibi region of Northern Quebec. The Joutel South and McClure East properties are located within the Joutel Volcanic Complex of the Harricana-Turgeon volcano-sedimentary belt, which is the most northwesterly element of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt which includes the prolific Matagami, Brouillan, Joutel and Casa Berardi mining districts.

Minimal and sporadic historical work has been carried out on the Joutel south and McClure East properties in the 1980's and early1990's. One historical drill hole next to the Joutel South Property returned 1.66 grams per tonne gold over 1 meter and one grab sample returned 4.28 grams per tonne gold and one hole next to the McClure East Property returned 3.26 grams per tonne gold over 0.5 meters.

David Christie, President and CEO, stated: "I am excited to have the opportunity to explore this very prospective belt of rocks. I started my career in the mid 1980's exploring this belt and continue to believe it has tremendous untapped potential. The area has seen very little systematic exploration since 1993 when the Eagle/Telbel mine closed."

For more information please visit the company's website www.OrfordMining.com, contact David Christie, President and CEO, at 416-309-0609 or email dchristie@OrfordMining.com.

