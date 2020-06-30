Facing increasingly complex environments and new budget realities, IT leaders are relying on Snow to improve visibility, optimize cost and minimize risk

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced it surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Fueled by skyrocketing cloud adoption, increasing security threats and the need to optimize IT budgets, Snow started the year with 40% year-over-year growth in total ACV bookings driven by 115% growth in subscription ACV bookings. These milestones were achieved as Snow successfully pivoted to a recurring revenue business model, now at 75% recurring revenue and growing, and remains on track to positive EBITDA in 2020.

"As organizations accelerate their reliance on cloud, complex hybrid environments are the new reality for many IT leaders, and Snow sits at the nexus of this transformation," said Vishal Rao, President and Chief Executive Officer at Snow. "Crossing $100 million ARR reaffirms that visibility, optimization and governance across all technology is a strategic priority for the enterprise. Of course, we would not have been able to achieve this milestone without the continuous support of our customers and partners. Today, we serve Global 2000 companies in healthcare, finance, energy, defense and more the trust that organizations like NASA, Nordstrom, ING, Dyson and Vodafone have placed in us is humbling. By providing a flexible platform of best-in-class solutions for managing software, SaaS, hardware and cloud, we are uniquely positioned to deliver long-term value for the world's largest organizations."

Snow has continued to double down on innovation to address the growing market need for asset management, cost optimization and risk mitigation both on-premises and in the cloud. Over the past year, Snow has deepened its SaaS capabilities to include advanced functionality for essential workplace tools such as Office 365 and Adobe Creative Suite as well as remote work staples such as Zoom, GoToMeeting and WebEx, driving its SaaS product to 500% year-over-year ACV bookings growth. Snow also acquired the leading hybrid cloud management company Embotics, and has seen strong demand for its award-winning Commander cloud management platform from both prospects and existing customers.

"Now, more than ever, it's essential that companies optimize IT spend, minimize risks and increase governance over technology investments," said Mike Risman, Chairman of the Board at Snow and Managing Partner at Vitruvian. "When we first invested in Snow, they were the dominant players in the European market with a strong focus on software asset management. Over the past two years, they have truly transformed the business to meet the needs of today's IT leaders. Snow has now achieved global scale as a platform player with unmatched breadth and depth. We are thrilled to continue working with the team as they deliver on Snow's bold vision for technology intelligence."

Analysts and industry experts continue to recognize Snow. In 2020, Snow was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms1 for the second year in a row. Snow was also a finalist in both the ITAM Review Excellence Awards and SIIA CODIE Awards. This follows a strong 2019, where Snow was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools2 for the second year in a row. In addition to analyst and industry recognition, Snow was named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in Software Asset Management Tools for the third time.

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms" by Dennis Smith, Sanjit Ganguli, Padraig Byrne. February 13, 2020. Snow was positioned as Snow Software-Embotics.

2 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools" by Roger Williams, Matt Corsi, Ryan Stefani, April 24, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, ensuring the trillions spent on all forms of technology is optimized to drive maximum value. More than 4,000 organizations around the world rely on Snow's platform to provide complete visibility, optimize usage and spend, and minimize regulatory risk. Headquartered in Stockholm, Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other software asset and cloud management provider, delivering unparalleled results to our customers and partners. To find out more about Snow Software, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

For the latest information about Snow, please visit:

Web: www.snowsoftware.com

Twitter: @snowsoftware

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005625/en/

Contacts:

Julie Neumann

Snow Software

julie.neumann@snowsoftware.com

+1 615 498 9650