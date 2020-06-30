The global laboratory water purifier market size is expected to grow by USD 7.54 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laboratory Water Purifier Market Analysis Report by Product (Type II, Type I, and Type III) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by innovative technologies and new product launches. In addition, the adoption of standardization and automation in the market is anticipated to boost the growth of the Laboratory Water Purifier Market.

The laboratory water purifiers market is witnessing several advancements in terms of technology. The rising demand for laboratory water purifiers has encouraged vendors to upgrade their existing product portfolios and introduce new products. For instance, in September 2019, Avidity Science launched the GENO CL water purification system, which provides a seamless power supply of pure water for the daily operations of clinical laboratories. Thus, the integration of innovative technologies and new product launches will drive laboratory water purifier market growth over the forecast period.

Major Five Laboratory Water Purifier Companies:

Aqua Solutions Inc.

Aqua Solutions Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of laboratory chemicals and solutions for industrial, pharmaceutical, and institutional customers. The company's key offerings include Type I Reagent Grade DI Systems, Type I Ultra-Pure 18.2 megohm-cm RODI Systems, and Type II Point of use Laboratory Water Purification Systems.

BIOBASE Group

BIOBASE Group offers a wide range of products including PCR thermal cycler, electrolyte analyzer, medicine stability test chamber, air purifier, air shower, air sterilizer, auto chemistry analyzer, water distiller, water purifier, other laboratory supplies. The company offers a range of laboratory water purifiers including Biobase Water Purification 15L/H Water Purifier with RO&Di Water, Biobase Scsj-X200 Water Purifier Automatic Ultra-Pure Water for Laboratory Use, and others.

Biosan

Biosan has business operations under various segments, which include general lab equipment, bioprocessing, DNA/RNA purification, Elisa line, announcement, and others. The company offers laboratory water purifiers including, Labaqua Bio, Labaqua Trace, and Labaqua HPLC.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates under various segments, namely life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental applied solutions. The company offers a range of laboratory water purifiers through its subsidiary Pall Corp. Some of its offerings include Cascada I, Cascada II-I, Cascada III, and Cascada III-I.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has business operations under three segments, such as industrial, municipal, and products. The company offers a range of laboratory water purifiers under three categories Type I (ultrapure) lab water; Type II lab water; and Type III lab water.

Laboratory Water Purifier Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Type II

Type I

Type III

Laboratory Water Purifier Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

