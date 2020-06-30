Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposalfor more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005634/en/

A German chemical company saves over 25% of operating costs with Infiniti's market potential analysis. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Robust growth of construction industry, oil exploration, and production activities are expected to propel the growth of the German chemical industry over the coming years," says a chemical industry expert from Infiniti Research.

Engagement Overview:

The client is a German chemical company. The company struggled with decreased contribution margins, high fixed costs, and negative EBIT (earnings before interests and taxes). Also, external factors such as economic slowdown, increased competition from low-price products, and overcapacity issues negatively affected the company's overall revenues. They also struggled to reflect the rapidly changing price of raw materials in its own pricing. The client, therefore, wanted to identify untapped market opportunities and revise their current strategies. Also, by keeping pace with market transformations, the client wanted to adjust to the new environment and find ways to achieve profitability. The client, therefore, partnered with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market potential analysis.

To tackle the business impacts of COVID-19, companies in the chemical market will need to cope with price volatility, supply chain complexities, and rising customer demands. Our COVID-19 business continuity solutions can help chemical companies to achieve these objectives. Contact us

Our Approach

The initial phase of the market potential analysis engagement involved identifying and reviewing innovation options. This involved conducting a market overview and customer value proposition analysis. Besides, this phase of the market potential analysis engagement involved performing competitive analysis. Also, the experts at Infiniti Research worked closely with the client to understand their current strategies, sales performance, variable and fixed costs, production assets, investment plans, supply chain management processes, and financial performance. Secondly, our experts assessed sources of value and customer needs. Lastly, our experts helped the client to develop new tools, processes, and strategies to tailor products to specific customer needs.

Business impact of the market potential analysis for the chemical industry client:

Infiniti's market potential solution supported the German chemical industry client's journey to growth, improved profits, and enhanced capabilities. The chemical industry client was also able to:

Develop value pricing tool and a performance-tracking dashboard

Improve spend data quality, visibility, and accuracy

Eliminate maintenance capital and save over 25% of operating costs

Safeguard the supply chain operations and reduce logistics costs

Stock prices have taken substantial hits and chemical industry players should restructure, reposition, and seize opportunities to recover stronger in the post-COVID-19 era. Request more info on our COVID-19 business continuity support solutions.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005634/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us