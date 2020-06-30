The Directorate-General of Trade Remedies has called a meeting of concerned parties as it considers whether to extend the duty on solar cells.India's Directorate-General of Trade Remedies will on Friday consider whether to extend the safeguarding duty applied on imported solar cells, as requested by domestic manufacturers including Mundra Solar PV, Jupiter Solar Power and Jupiter International, via the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association. The duty, which has already fallen from 25% to 15% in a staged process, is set to expire late next month. For the full story, please visit our pv magazine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...