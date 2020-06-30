Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Frankfurt
30.06.20
15:33 Uhr
1,062 Euro
+0,006
+0,57 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0661,10816:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2020 | 15:41
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron wins new business

(2020-06-30) Kitron has been awarded new business for measurement technology. The award covers a period of five years, and the expected annual value is between EUR 3.5-5 million.

Serial production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021 and will take place at Kitron's plant in Poland.

"I am very pleased to report this important order within measurement technology, a key part of our Energy/Telecoms market sector, which adds further volumes to our newest facility in Poland," said Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron ASA.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director, Lithuania and & VP Central Eastern Europe, tel. +370 685 25 557
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 3.3 billion in 2019 and has about 1 700 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


KITRON-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.