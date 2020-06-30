Midatech Pharma PLC announces Publication of Annual Report

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines announces that electronic copies of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 are now available from the Company's investor relations website at http://www.midatechpharma.com/. Hard copies of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts are expected to be posted to shareholders shortly.

For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma PLC Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO Tel: +44 (0)1235 888300 www.midatechpharma.com Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl (Corporate Finance) James Stearns (Corporate Broking) Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker) Andrew Thacker (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44(0)20 3657 0050 IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations) Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630 Email: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk Edison Group (US Investor Relations) Joseph Green/ Laine Yonker Tel: (646) 653-7030/ 7035 jgreen@edisongroup.com/lyonker@edisongroup.com

About Midatech Pharma PLC

Midatech Pharma PLC (dual listed on LSE AIM: MTPH; and NASDAQ: MTP) is an R&D company focused on 'Making Medicines Better' by improving delivery of drugs in the body. The Company combines existing medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling oncology and rare disease products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients undergoing treatment for life threatening diseases.

The Company has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of the Company's technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform:

Q-Sphera™ platform: a disruptive micro-technology used for sustained release to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months).

MidaSolve™ platform: an innovative nano-technology used to dissolve insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumours.

MidaCore™ platform: a leading edge nano-technology used for targeting medications to sites of disease.

By improving biodelivery and biodistribution of approved existing molecules, Midatech's unique R&D has the potential to make medicines better, lower technical risks, accelerate regulatory approval and route to market, and provide newly patentable products. The platform nature of the technologies allows the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programmes.

Midatech's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information please visit www.midatechpharma.com.

