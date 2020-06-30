Canland Health Corp. Announces Extension of Filing Its Annual Report Due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Canland Health Corp. (formerly, 1155176 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") announces that due to ongoing non-essential business shut down for COVID-19 measures taken by the Province of British Columbia, is exempt from Group A filings and delaying its annual financial statements release and filing on SEDAR until August 13, 2020 (45 day extension).

As required under section 4.2 of BC Instrument 51-515, the Company provides the following updates and information for investors:

it is impractical, with the provincial shut down of non-essential business, to complete and file the annual audit and report as originally scheduled on June 29, 2020;

all Company executives and directors are subject to a trading black-out until the audited annual and quarterly financial statements are filed;

no material business developments have occurred since filing of the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended November 30, 2019; and

should material business developments occur, the Company will update shareholders accordingly.

About Canland Health Corp.

Canland Health Corp. is in the business of venture capital and investment in the Canadian healthcare sector.

For further information please contact:

Jacky Fu, CFO and director

E-mail: jfu@canlandhc.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

