The nation added a year-high of almost 450 MW of new capacity during the month to take the five-month total for 2020 to 1,926 MW. The solar subsidy will fall another 1.4% from tomorrow.From pv magazine Germany. The easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Germany helped the addition of almost 121.4 MW of new large scale solar generation capacity in May, with 33 ground-mounted projects coming online, according to the latest monthly figures published by federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. Those big solar facilities were part of a year high of more than 446 MW of new solar added in Germany ...

