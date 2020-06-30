Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2020 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 118.7839 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10354085 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 72792 EQS News ID: 1082555 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 30, 2020 09:41 ET (13:41 GMT)