

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and Management Board.



At Annual General Meeting, the shareholders also formally approved the actions of the Supervisory Board (91.83 % of the votes) and the Management Board (97.65 %) for the 2019 fiscal year with a large majority.



The dividend proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the 2019 fiscal year found broad support among Vonovia's shareholders. This means that Vonovia will be distributing 1.57 euros per share, which corresponds to an increase of 9% compared to the previous year.



The shareholders can once again choose a scrip dividend this year instead of a conventional cash dividend, the company said.



Vonovia also announced that it would be almost doubling the number of apprenticeships in the trades this year by 100 to 210.



