First Sentinel Plc - Result of AGM

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and shall therefore cease to be inside information.

30 June 2020



First Sentinel plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

First Sentinel (AQSE: FSEN) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "AGM") all resolutions put to shareholders were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

These resolutions are as set out in the Notice of the AGM which was posted to shareholders on 5 June 2020 and which is available on First Sentinel's website https://first-sentinel.com/notice-of-the-annual-general-meeting-2020-of-first-sentinel-plc/

As announced on 24 June 2020, Resolution no. 1 (to receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019) and Resolution no. 2 (to approve the Directors' remuneration report in the form set out in the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019) of the Notice of the AGM of the Company were not submitted to vote by the shareholders. In light of delays caused by COVID-19, the Company has been granted extensions by Companies House and by AQUIS Stock Exchange to publish and file its annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. Accordingly, First Sentinel will convene a further General Meeting as soon as the respective report and accounts are available, which we expect to hold in July 2020.

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.



