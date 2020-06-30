Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVB LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2020 / 15:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.9434 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 206778 CODE: SGVB LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVB LN Sequence No.: 72840 EQS News ID: 1082657 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 30, 2020 09:49 ET (13:49 GMT)