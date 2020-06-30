Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2020 / 15:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 155.0848 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4798539 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 72866 EQS News ID: 1082709 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2020 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)