Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2020 / 15:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 109.0931 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13754148 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 72876 EQS News ID: 1082735 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2020 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)