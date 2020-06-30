Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2020 / 15:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.6811 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2998510 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 72899 EQS News ID: 1082781 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2020 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)