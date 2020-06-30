Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2020 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.6037 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8841669 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 72910 EQS News ID: 1082805 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2020 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)