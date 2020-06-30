Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2020 / 16:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.7345 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9137864 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 72933 EQS News ID: 1082853 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2020 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)