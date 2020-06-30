Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2020 / 16:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 51.4208 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1725946 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 72938 EQS News ID: 1082865 End of Announcement EQS News Service

