L'ORÉAL: L'Oréal: News release: "Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors' Meeting of 30 June 2020"

Clichy, Tuesday 30 June 2020

Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors' Meeting of 30 June 2020

Appointments as Directors of Ms Ilham Kadri and Mr Nicolas Meyers

Renewal of the tenure as Directors of Ms Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch and Mr Jean-Victor Meyers

Approval of a dividend of €3.85 per share

Appointment of Ms Françoise Bettencourt Meyers as Vice-President of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of L'Oréal shareholders was help in Paris, on Tuesday 30 June 2020, under the chairmanship of Mr Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Given the exceptional context related to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was held behind closed doors.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposed resolutions, and in particular:

approved the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2019;

decided on the distribution of a dividend of €3.85 per share. This dividend is increased to €4.23 for shares that have been continuously registered for at least two calendar years. Dividend payment date: Tuesday 7 July 2020;

appointed two new Directors, Ms Ilham Kadri and Mr Nicolas Meyers, for a four-year term;

renewed the tenure as Directors of Ms Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch and Mr Jean-Victor Meyers, for a four-year term.

The Board of Directors, which met after the Annual General Meeting, has appointed Ms Françoise Bettencourt Meyers as Vice-President of the Board of Directors, Mr Paul Bulcke is also Vice-President. She succeeds Mr Jean-Pierre Meyers who has not wished to renew his tenure.

The results of the votes and the webcast of the Annual General Meeting are available on the www.loreal-finance.com website.

