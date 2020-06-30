Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
WKN: 853888 ISIN: FR0000120321 Ticker-Symbol: LOR 
30.06.20
17:49 Uhr
285,00 Euro
-1,50
-0,52 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2020 | 18:05
L'ORÉAL: L'Oréal: News release: "Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors' Meeting of 30 June 2020"

Clichy, Tuesday 30 June 2020

Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors' Meeting of 30 June 2020

  • Appointments as Directors of Ms Ilham Kadri and Mr Nicolas Meyers
  • Renewal of the tenure as Directors of Ms Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch and Mr Jean-Victor Meyers
  • Approval of a dividend of €3.85 per share
  • Appointment of Ms Françoise Bettencourt Meyers as Vice-President of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of L'Oréal shareholders was help in Paris, on Tuesday 30 June 2020, under the chairmanship of Mr Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Given the exceptional context related to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was held behind closed doors.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposed resolutions, and in particular:

  • approved the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2019;
  • decided on the distribution of a dividend of €3.85 per share. This dividend is increased to €4.23 for shares that have been continuously registered for at least two calendar years. Dividend payment date: Tuesday 7 July 2020;
  • appointed two new Directors, Ms Ilham Kadri and Mr Nicolas Meyers, for a four-year term;
  • renewed the tenure as Directors of Ms Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch and Mr Jean-Victor Meyers, for a four-year term.

The Board of Directors, which met after the Annual General Meeting, has appointed Ms Françoise Bettencourt Meyers as Vice-President of the Board of Directors, Mr Paul Bulcke is also Vice-President. She succeeds Mr Jean-Pierre Meyers who has not wished to renew his tenure.

The results of the votes and the webcast of the Annual General Meeting are available on the www.loreal-finance.comwebsite.

"This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.
This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements."

L'ORÉAL CONTACTS

Individual Shareholders and Market Regulators
Christian MUNICH
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 56 72 06
christian.munich2@loreal.com

Financial Analysts and Institutional Investors
Françoise LAUVIN
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 56 86 82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Media
Domitille FAFIN
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 56 76 71
domitille.fafin@loreal.com

Switchboard: +33 (0)1 47 56 70 00

For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker or financial institution,the L'Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66.

www.loreal-finance.com- Follow us on Twitter @loreal

Attachment

  • LOREAL_AGM_30_06_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/790c4cc8-a88e-4d2f-8f6a-d25dabc2fa08)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
