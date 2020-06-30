Regulatory News:

Orano announces the acquisition of the company KSB Service Energie (KSE) and of its subsidiaries KSB Service Cotumer (KSC) and the Société de Travaux et d'Ingénierie Industrielle (STII) from the German group KSB, a global player in the manufacturing of industrial pumps and valves.

This acquisition, effective as of July 1st, is part of Orano's strategy to develop its service activities, in particular in the area of industrial maintenance. KSE and its subsidiaries KSC and STII are recognized for the role they play in providing services to the French nuclear fleet and to the industry, whether it be carrying out interventions on valve systems, mechanical maintenance on rotating machines or boilermaking services (anchor points, supports, piping, etc.).

With this acquisition, Orano enhances its service offer with new specialized resources which complement the nuclear maintenance activities in which the group is already present. More than 250 employees and the industrial capacities of the three entities will be joining forces with Orano's "Dismantling and Services" unit, whose 1,600 employees already work on the French nuclear fleet on a daily basis in industrial logistics, site support and maintenance.

Philippe Knoche, Chief Executive Officer of Orano, declared: "I welcome our new colleagues from KSE, STII and KSC to the Orano group. Their arrival is concrete evidence of our ambition to develop in the area of service activities and of our confidence in the future of nuclear, for which needs in maintenance will remain strong over the years to come."

Alain Vandercruyssen, Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Orano's "Dismantling and Services" unit, added: "with this transaction, Orano reinforces its expertise and its qualifications to achieve the critical mass necessary to become a major player in maintenance for EDF. The contribution that KSE and its subsidiaries bring to the table also consolidates our presence with nuclear operators on international markets."

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005844/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Marc Quesnoy

investors@orano.group