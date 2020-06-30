Regulatory News:

Pursuant to a meeting of the Management Board dated June 30, 2020, the share capital of Mediawan (Paris:MDW) was increased to €321,479.61 consisting of 32,147,961 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each, following a share capital increase incurring the issue of 21,660 new shares and resulting from the acquisition of free shares allocated on 1 July 2018.

About Mediawan mediawan.com

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, documentary and animated original content (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics). Mediawan currently gathers 30 production labels.

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

Victoire GRUX +33 6 04 52 16 55 vgrux@mediawan.eu