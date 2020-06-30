Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Exercise of share options, Director shareholding 30-Jun-2020 / 17:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Exercise of share options, Director shareholding eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that it has issued and allotted 187,500 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of share options by Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Calverley. Following the exercise, Cheryl has an interest in 187,500 Ordinary Shares and 4,312,500 options. The Ordinary Shares represent 0.07% of the entire current ordinary share capital of the Company. The Company also announces, that alongside the exercise by Cheryl, the Company has issued and allotted an additional 2,444,444 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the exercise of share options by James Sturrock, NED of the Company. Following the exercise, James has an interest in 2,497,194 Ordinary Shares and 6,355,556 options. The Ordinary Shares represent 0.92% of the entire current ordinary share capital of the Company. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 2,631,944 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence on or around the 6 July 2020. The Company advises that, following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will be 272,342,554 Ordinary Shares all with voting rights. The above figure of 272,342,554 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker) +44(0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode (Corporate Finance) Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance) Alice Lane (ECM) M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Cheryl Calverley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status CEO Initial notification / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 0.1p financial instrument, each ("Ordinary Shares") type of instrument Identification code GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n.a 187,500 d) Aggregated information As above e) Date of the transaction 29 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction N.A 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Sturrock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status NED Initial notification / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 0.1p financial instrument, each ("Ordinary Shares") type of instrument Identification code GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n.a 2,444,444 d) Aggregated information As above e) Date of the transaction 8 May 2020 f) Place of the transaction N.A ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 72976 EQS News ID: 1083033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

