Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A141LF ISIN: SE0007439112 Ticker-Symbol: 1I9 
Stuttgart
30.06.20
18:33 Uhr
74,40 Euro
+1,20
+1,64 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2020 | 19:05
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB (publ): Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden - Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH

The total number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 ("Sinch"), has changed during the month of June consequent upon the directed issue of 1,052,631 new shares to certain Swedish and international institutional investors.

Subsequent to the directed share issue, the total number of shares and votes in Sinch as of June 30, 2020, was 59,985,934. Through the directed share issue, Sinch's share capital has increased with SEK 105,263.1, and, as of June 30, 2020, amounted to SEK 5,998,593.4.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world's largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:00 CET on June 30, 2020.

Attachment

  • 20200630_Sinch_change_number_of_shares_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce414618-9399-48c8-9f55-810286a7c955)
SINCH-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.