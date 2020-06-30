Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020

WKN: A2DTBE ISIN: FR0013258589 Ticker-Symbol: ANS 
Frankfurt
30.06.20
15:33 Uhr
0,774 Euro
-0,014
-1,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.06.2020 | 19:42
ANTALIS: Report on Antalis' Combined Annual General Meeting of 30 June 2020

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 30 June 2020

Report on Antalis' Combined Annual General Meeting of 30 June 2020

Antalis' Combined Annual General Meeting held on 30 June 2020 approved all of the resolutions submitted to it, and in particular:

  • the parent company and consolidated financial statements for 2019 and the allocation of earnings
  • compensation paid or payable to Mr. Lebard as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Hervé Poncin as Chief Executive Officer, and the other corporate officers for 2019
  • the corporate officer compensation policy
  • the reappointment of Mr. Bruno Basuyaux, Mrs. Cécile Helme-Guizon and Mrs. Christine Mondollot as Directors
  • the renewal of certain financial authorisations and delegations of authority
  • modifications to the Articles of Association of the Company

Following the Annual General Meeting and as a result of the reappointment of Mr. Bruno Basuyaux, Mrs. Cécile Helme-Guizon and Mrs. Christine Mondollot as Directors, the composition of the Board of Directors as well as its committees remains unchanged.

The detailed voting results are available on Antalis' website under the heading "Annual General Meeting".

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2019, the Group reported sales of €2.1 billion and employed 4,700 people serving over 115,000 customers, companies and printers in 39 countries. Through its 117 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 11,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.1 million tons of paper in 2019.

Analysts & Investors Contact
Steve McCue
+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90
contact@antalis.com
www.antalis.com

Media Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64060-report-on-antalis-combined-annual-general-meeting-of-30-june-2020.pdf

