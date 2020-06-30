Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended 30-Jun-2020 / 20:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Aroundtown SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended* *Aroundtown SA* *ISIN: LU1673108939* *WKN*: *A2DW8Z* *Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended* *Regulated information dated 30 June 2020* *1. *Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF) *Aroundtown SA, E-3474* *2. *Identity of the declaring person (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) *N/A* *3. *Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer *1,537,025,609 shares* *4. *Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights *1,537,025,609 voting rights* *5. *Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) *1,350,988,415 exercisable voting rights as of 26 June 2020* *6. *Origin of the change *Capital increase* *7. *Date when the change occurred *8 June 2020* ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 72979 EQS News ID: 1083081 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 30, 2020 14:50 ET (18:50 GMT)